By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dollar Tree is recalling more than 100,000 “Sure Scents” candles.
The company says the candles, in “Peaceful Stream” and “Moonlit Waves” scents, may have “higher than normal” flames, which can cause the glass holder to break and cause a fire or burn someone.
Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries.
Stores sold the affected candles between July and September of this year.
#Recall: Flames on ADCO Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candles, sold @DollarTree, can ignite wax surface or break glass, posing fire & burn hazards. Get refund. CONTACT: 800-876-8697 or https://t.co/AfmwHJKuh1. Recall notice: https://t.co/a5PgAngUmU pic.twitter.com/BNKValLjnM
— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 4, 2020
Anyone who bought these candles can contact Dollar Tree either by phone or online to get a full refund.
For more details on the recall and information on how to contact Dollar Tree, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website here.
You must log in to post a comment.