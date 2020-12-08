CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Has 10,170 New Cases, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 693 More Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Stores sold the affected candles between July and September of this year.
Filed Under:Consumer Product Safety Commission, Dollar Tree, Recalls

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dollar Tree is recalling more than 100,000 “Sure Scents” candles.

The company says the candles, in “Peaceful Stream” and “Moonlit Waves” scents, may have “higher than normal” flames, which can cause the glass holder to break and cause a fire or burn someone.

(Photo Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries.

Stores sold the affected candles between July and September of this year.

Anyone who bought these candles can contact Dollar Tree either by phone or online to get a full refund.

For more details on the recall and information on how to contact Dollar Tree, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website here.

Comments