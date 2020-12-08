By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Even during a pandemic, health experts are urging everyone to make sure they get a flu shot.
Two months into flu season and the Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are 480 cases across the state.
Flu activity is low in Pennsylvania, but the season usually peaks in January.
“Getting a flu vaccine will not only just help you from getting severely ill, but it will also protect your family, friends, health care providers who are already strained and exhausted from caring for our record numbers of COVID-19 patients,” said Ray Barishansky, the Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection.
So far, there are flu cases in 40 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
