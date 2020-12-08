CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Report 1,470 New Cases Over The Last 48 Hours
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Even with low flu activity, health experts are still reminding everyon to get a flu shot.
Filed Under:Flu Season, Flu Shot, Local TV, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Even during a pandemic, health experts are urging everyone to make sure they get a flu shot.

Two months into flu season and the Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are 480 cases across the state.

Flu activity is low in Pennsylvania, but the season usually peaks in January.

“Getting a flu vaccine will not only just help you from getting severely ill, but it will also protect your family, friends, health care providers who are already strained and exhausted from caring for our record numbers of COVID-19 patients,” said Ray Barishansky, the Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection.

So far, there are flu cases in 40 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

Comments