By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELIZABETH (KDKA) – Dozens of people gathered on Monday night to honor the memory of Jeno Moretti.
Moretti’s body was found in Monongahela River near the Elizabeth Bridge last week.
Family and friends came together to hold a candlelight vigil near the bridge and his family said they were thankful for the demonstration of support.
“I mean, you can just see right here, it’s amazing,” said Lisa Karner, Moretti’s guardian. “It’s unbelievable for me, for Jeno, for the family, for everybody that cares about Jeno.”
