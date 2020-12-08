HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — The nursing home industry has filed suit against Pennsylvania, claiming the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit, announced Tuesday, says the Department of Human Services is refusing to provide supplemental payments to nursing homes as required by law, depriving them of crucial funding to fight the pandemic.
The three senior care advocacy organizations that filed the lawsuit include — LeadingAge PA, the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, and the Pennsylvania Coalition of Affiliated Healthcare & Living Communities.
LeadingAge PA President Adam Marles said in a news release, “We were forced to file this lawsuit because the administration is simply ignoring clear language in Pennsylvania law that requires all of these funds to be paid to nursing facilities.”
The virus has killed about 7,000 residents of long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, representing more than 60% of the statewide toll.
