By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,170 new cases of Coronavirus and 169 additional deaths Tuesday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 436,614 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine sounded the alarm Monday, saying just six weeks ago Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case total was at 200,000.

Currently, there are 5,421 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,115 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 stood at 14.4%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 11,542.

There are 2,959,724 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 40,541 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 7,447 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 47,988 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 7,447 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 15,766 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: