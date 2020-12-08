PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Community members and education advocates are asking Pittsburgh Public Schools to make some funding cuts and reallocate that money to other resources.

They’re asking for that money to go toward student health and support services.

For example, hiring more counselors, social works, and school nurses. They would like to see funding taken away from police and security in the 2021 budget.

Some community members believe these changes would create a school environment that feels safe to both students and staff.

The topic was addressed during a public hearing at Monday’s school board meeting.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, advocates that spoke at the meeting say school police and security measures such as metal detectors create an uncomfortable atmosphere and contribution to the criminalization of students in the district.

Members of the community have asked for these changes in the past, but the topic has gained more attention following the social justice movements over the summer in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Last month, Pittsburgh Public Schools proposed a $668.6 million preliminary general fund budget.

The Pittsburgh Public School Board plans to vote on the budget before the end of next month.