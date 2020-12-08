By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh School Board elected its officers for the 2021 fiscal year on Monday evening and Sylvia Wilson was unanimously elected president for a second term.
Wilson was elected to the board to represent district 1 in 2013.
Prior to being on the board, she served as the assistant to the President of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers and also served as secretary of the PFT executive board for 30 years.
She was also an elementary school teacher throughout the Pittsburgh Public Schools for 26 years.
Along with the election of Sylvia Wilson, Kevin Carter was re-elected as first vice president and Terry Kennedy as second vice president.
Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet was also elected as secretary of the board.
You must log in to post a comment.