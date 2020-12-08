Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) – The Seven Springs slopes are opening this weekend.
Thanks to 10 inches of snow last week, Seven Springs says it’s ready to open for skiing and snowboarding Dec. 12.
There will be coronavirus mitigation efforts in place, like social distancing and requiring employees to wear face masks. Guests will also be required to social distance in line and will have to wear a face covering while in the lift line or riding the lift.
The resort is also asking people to make their ski and snowboard rental purchases online to limit time spent indoors in high-contact areas.
The slopes will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
