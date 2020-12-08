CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Has 10,170 New Cases, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 693 More Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Law enforcement says Donald McNellie "may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused."
Filed Under:Missing Person, Pennsylvania State Police, Titusville, Venango County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — State police put out a missing endangered person advisory for an 85-year-old man.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

Police say Donald McNellie of Venango County was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of the 400 block of Meadow Road in Seneca. He was headed to Old Petroleum Center Road in Titusville and did not arrive, police say.

He was driving a dark blue 2008 Dodge Caravan minivan with a Pennsylvania tag of HGJ-4187. Police say he was wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie and white socks and shoes. He is 5-foot-9 with blue eyes and glasses.

Law enforcement says McNellie “may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.”

Comments