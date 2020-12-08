By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — State police put out a missing endangered person advisory for an 85-year-old man.
Police say Donald McNellie of Venango County was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of the 400 block of Meadow Road in Seneca. He was headed to Old Petroleum Center Road in Titusville and did not arrive, police say.
He was driving a dark blue 2008 Dodge Caravan minivan with a Pennsylvania tag of HGJ-4187. Police say he was wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie and white socks and shoes. He is 5-foot-9 with blue eyes and glasses.
Law enforcement says McNellie “may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.”
