By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLYMER, Pa. (KDKA) – A Marion Center man was taken into custody at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

Derek Colberg, 32-years-old, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver and driving under the influence and is currently housed in the Indiana County Jail.

Early on Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to a crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and 6th Street in Clymer, where it had been reported there was a three-vehicle crash.

Colberg’s vehicle had sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The other two vehicles had moderate damage but did not require towing from the scene and no injuries were reported.

As troopers investigated, a witness said Colberg had tossed a backpack near a telephone pole following the crash. Once police found the backpack, it was discovered Colberg had a metal safe containing eight containers of suspected crystal meth, 142 stamp bags of suspected heroin, two alprazolam pills, four ecstasy pills, one gabapentin pilled, and drug paraphernalia and cash.

Colberg was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center after it was learned he was under the influence of narcotics.

He is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and summary violations of careless driving, and operation of a vehicle without official certificate inspection.