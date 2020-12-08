GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A top physician at Westmoreland County’s largest hospital system is issuing a warning.

For Excela Health’s chief medical officer, the last few months battling coronavirus in Westmoreland County has been “relentless.”

“There are more patients coming in, more individuals that are sick,” said Dr. Carol Fox.

Dr. Fox heads up Excela’s efforts to combat the deadly disease. It’s been an endeavor that, especially recently, has required the health care system to expand its coronavirus treatment capability.

“We are converting an area that would otherwise be a place where people get procedures done, we’re converting that to a treatment area for patients,” said Dr. Fox.

The increase in coronavirus-dedicated assets comes on a day in which Westmoreland County’s coronavirus numbers reached 253 new cases. There have been 11,667 total infections since March and 250 COVID-19 deaths.

“Our positivity rate in the month of December is a little over 25 percent. So one in four individuals who are tested are testing positive,” Dr. Fox said.

In addition to more beds for coronavirus patients, Excela’s making staffing adjustments to deal with the number of patients suffering from the deadly disease.

“The staff that would have normally staffed that area, are working some in that area and some in other areas of the hospital,” Dr. Fox said. “So we’re repurposing space and staff as well.”

According to Dr. Fox, the increase in coronavirus patients at Excela’s facilities and staff members testing positive has impacted those coming to facilities for things other than coronavirus.

“There are certain situations in which we are delaying certain procedures because we want to make sure we have ample resources,” said Dr. Fox.

As of now, Dr. Fox says they’re handling the situation as best they can. But what the next few weeks hold remains to be seen.