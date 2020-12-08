WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) – The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground.

The court without comment Tuesday refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden’s victory and the state’s 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden.

In the request, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Butler Republican, and Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell said most of those who voted by mail in Pennsylvania should have had their votes disqualified. That would have given the state to President Donald Trump.

Kelly and Parnell said Pennsylvania’s Legislature did not have the authority under the state Constitution to pass no-excuse voting by mail. When the state Supreme Court said they were too late to raise that argument, Kelly and Parnell appealed to the United States Supreme Court.

Voting by mail was approved by the Republican-controlled legislature in 2019.

Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania’s results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.

