WASHINGTON (KDKA) – An update from the Trump Administration is expected today on vaccinating millions of Americans against the coronavirus, and where we go from here as cases continue to rise across the country.
President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order about shipping the coronavirus to Americans before other nations.
Today’s vaccine summit will include President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, government experts, state leaders, drug manufacturers, and transportation companies like UPS and FedEx.
The FDA will meet Thursday to conduct a final review of the Pfizer drug, and it will meet later this month on a vaccine developed by Moderna. Both have been determined to be 95% effective against the virus.
As soon as Pfizer’s vaccine is approved, the delivery of 100 million doses, enough for 50 million Americans is expected in a few months. It is a two-dose vaccination.
Meanwhile, officials from the pharmaceutical companies developing the vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, will not be attending the summit today.
