By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of John Ellis, one of the people shot at a 2016 backyard barbecue in Wilkinsburg, a homicide.
Ellis, 51, was shot multiple times during the mass shooting and was paralyzed as a result.
He died from his injuries in September of this year after being taken to the hospital for complications.
Today, the Medical Examiner’s Office officially called the death a homicide. They also ruled his cause of death as the consequence of the gunshot wound to his neck and back.
RELATED STORIES:
- John Ellis, Victim In 2016 Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting, Dies After Experiencing Complications
- Survivor Of 2016 Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Dies At Hospital
- Jury Dismissed After Day 3 Of Deliberations In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial
- Jury In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Leave 2nd Full Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict
- First Full Day Of Deliberations In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Ends Without Verdict
- Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial In The Jury’s Hands
- Defense Attorneys: Witness Says DA’s Office Paid Them To Fabricate Claims In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial
- Judge Holds Man In Contempt Of Court, Sentences Him To Jail Time For ‘Obstructing’ Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial
- Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Suspect Robert Thomas Out Of Jail After Having Case Dismissed
- Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Getting Underway, Judge Tosses Case Against Suspect Robert Thomas
Five people and an unborn child were killed that night on Franklin Avenue in 2016.
Before his death, Ellis said he was living next door to where the shooting happened and was invited to the cookout. He said one bullet caused the spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the waist down.
You must log in to post a comment.