By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of John Ellis, one of the people shot at a 2016 backyard barbecue in Wilkinsburg, a homicide.

Ellis, 51, was shot multiple times during the mass shooting and was paralyzed as a result.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He died from his injuries in September of this year after being taken to the hospital for complications.

Today, the Medical Examiner’s Office officially called the death a homicide. They also ruled his cause of death as the consequence of the gunshot wound to his neck and back.

Five people and an unborn child were killed that night on Franklin Avenue in 2016.

Before his death, Ellis said he was living next door to where the shooting happened and was invited to the cookout. He said one bullet caused the spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

