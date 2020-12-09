By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 727 new Coronavirus cases and 34 additional deaths Wednesday.

Of the newly reported cases, 645 are confirmed from 2,099 PCR tests. There are 82 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 4 months to 100 years with a median age of 43 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 28 to Dec. 8.

There have been 2,361 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 525 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 189 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 619.

The newly-reported deaths include one patient in their 40s, one in their 50s, four patients in their 70s, 16 patients in their 80s and 12 patients in their 90s. Nineteen of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities, according to the Health Department.

There have been 35,541 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for December 9, 2020. In the last 24 hours, 727 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 645 are confirmed cases from 2,099 new PCR tests. There are 82 probable cases. pic.twitter.com/XqpZIaX9kl — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 9, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 35,541 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 2,361 hospitalizations and 619 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 9, 2020

Health officials say, as of Tuesday’s report, 291,304 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: