By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County showed its appreciation for frontline workers on Tuesday night with a one-of-a-kind holiday laser show.

The show was held in the North Park Swimming Pool parking lot.

It was a tribute to honor staff from different departments that have been on the frontlines of the pandemic.

It included Kane Living Center employees, the Allegheny County Health Department, emergency service workers, and the Allegheny County Jail employees.

