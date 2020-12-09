PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making a delicious holiday treat!
Pecan Pie Brownies
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup unsalted butter
- 6 ounces unsweetened chocolate – chopped
- 2 ½ cups sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 egg yolk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup + 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Pecan Pie Topping:
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- ¾ cup packed brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon fine salt
- 4 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
- 3 ½ cups chopped pecans
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Butter and flour 13×9 inch glass-baking dish.
Melt butter and unsweetened chocolate in heavy large saucepan over low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat.
Mix in sugar. Mix in eggs 1 at a time, then yolk. Add vanilla and then flour and stir until just blended. Mix in chocolate chips.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until the brownie layer is cooked through, 30 to 35 minutes.
Meanwhile, make pecan pie topping:
In a medium bowl, whisk together maple syrup, brown sugar, vanilla, melted butter, and salt until smooth. Add eggs and stir until combined, then add pecans, stirring until fully coated.
Top baked brownies with pecan topping, spreading evenly. Return to oven and bake until pecan mixture is set, 20 minutes more.
Let brownies cool completely before slicing and serving.
Cool on rack. Cut into 24 pieces
