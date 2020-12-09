Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) – Fayette County now has more than 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, 76 new cases were reported and an increase began just before Thanksgiving and peaked on December 4.
Starting on Wednesday, Fayette County government offices will put new restrictions in place, closing the courthouse to the public.
Only those with appointments or essential court matters will be permitted inside.
They will keep those restrictions in place until January 4.
