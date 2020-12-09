CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Has 10,170 New Cases, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 693 More Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Fayette County courthouse will be closed to the public due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Fayette County, Fayette County Courthouse

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) – Fayette County now has more than 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, 76 new cases were reported and an increase began just before Thanksgiving and peaked on December 4.

Starting on Wednesday, Fayette County government offices will put new restrictions in place, closing the courthouse to the public.

Only those with appointments or essential court matters will be permitted inside.

They will keep those restrictions in place until January 4.

Comments