PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An old soul with unparalleled strength, courage and determination. That’s how we’d describe 13-year-old Kyree Beachem of Ellwood City.

She’s our junior co-host for the 67th Annual Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show.

The fact that Kyree is even alive today is nothing short of a miracle.

Kyree was born with Hirschsprung’s Disease, which is a birth defect where the colon is missing the nerve endings that help food pass through the body.

At just 2-years-old, she had a small intestine transplant at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, but that transplant failed. She then spent the next five years waiting for another transplant.

All the while, she was hooked up to IVs nearly around the clock.

“I couldn’t go swimming because I had an IV. I couldn’t ride a bike like normal kids,” said Kyree.

Kyree’s mom, Nan, helplessly watched her daughter slowly fading away.

“You never know when that call is coming and you’re watching your kid get sicker by the day,” she said.

By the time that call did come for a second transplant, Kyree was in liver failure and very sick.

This time, doctors at Children’s Hospital transplanted not only her small intestines, but also her large intestines, pancreas and liver. But because she was so sick, it took her body two more years to battle through eight rounds of rejections.

Kyree had a few years of good health.

Then, about a year ago, she suffered a ninth rejection. She got through that one, too, after a few more months of recovery in the hospital.

Today, Kyree and her mom approach every day with cautious optimism.

“She’s doing okay right now, and so we just take the good days when we have them and that carries us over the bad days,” said Nan.

And they’re grateful to Children’s Hospital.

Kyree said, “They feel like family to me. They take such good care of the kids.”

“I don’t know if you can sum up what they’ve done, just in our family, and then you look at family after family that they’ve touched. They are literally changing lives every single day. And Kyree wouldn’t be here without them,” said Nan.

Kyree has big plans for the future. She wants to be a nurse at Children’s Hospital.

“I just feel like I can help those kids feel better,” said Kyree.

Bringing Kyree’s life full circle, which is no surprise to those who know her best.

Nan said, “She’s got a very, very strong will. She’s just an amazing kid.”

While Kyree has a few more years before she gets that nursing degree, she’s already giving back to kids at Children’s Hospital.

She’s spent more Christmases in the hospital than she has at home, and since she knows what it’s like to be in the hospital at the holidays, she raised $2,000 this year to buy presents from the hospital’s holiday wish list for all of the patients.

And for every child battling an illness, Kyree shares some advice that she’s used to get through all of her health struggles.

“You just have to believe that you can stay strong. Just be tough,” she said.