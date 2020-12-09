CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Has 10,170 New Cases, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 693 More Cases
The Pa. Department of Health will have a free COVID-19 testing site in Greene County.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania Department of Health pop-up testing site will be available in Greene County this week.

It will be located at the airport on Route 21, just east of Waynesburg.

COVID-19 tests will be available Thursday through Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Drive-through and walk-in tests will be offered and no appointment will be needed.

Tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

