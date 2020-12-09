Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania Department of Health pop-up testing site will be available in Greene County this week.
It will be located at the airport on Route 21, just east of Waynesburg.
COVID-19 tests will be available Thursday through Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Drive-through and walk-in tests will be offered and no appointment will be needed.
Tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
You must log in to post a comment.