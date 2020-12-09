Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has admitted to possessing more than 1,000 child sexual assault videos and images.
United States Attorney Scott Brady announced Wednesday that 48-year-old Krent Haight pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Officials say Haight knowingly possessed approximately 1,500 still images and videos in computer graphics files that depicted the sexual exploitation of minors, including children who had not yet reached the age of 12.
Haight admitted to officials that he uploaded numerous images to Tumblr for public viewing.
He will be sentenced on April 15, 2021.
You must log in to post a comment.