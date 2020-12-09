PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local and state leaders say something needs to be done due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We just don’t know how we’re going to survive,” said Kelly O’Connor, the owner of Kelly O’s Diner.

New restrictions are expected soon, with restaurants more than likely to be impacted. They’re concerned as this time of year is their busiest.

“Here we go again. But we knew it was coming,” said O’Connor.

As the number of COVID cases go up, the number of customers will go down for businesses as restrictions are expected to be put into place.

Kelly O’Connor, owner of Kelly O’s Diner in the Strip District tells KDKA it’s frustrating that restaurants like hers may have to adjust again, which could mean no indoor dining and takeout only.

“Just shaking my head, going, ‘when is it going to end?’ When is it going to end for us, ya know?” said O’Connor.

For O’Connor’s business and so many others, their revenue is down and they need help. Many fear they won’t recover. Leaders at the state and local levels are also considering closing casinos, theaters, gyms and museums.

RELATED STORIES:

“As a family-owned business, my son works for me, my daughter works for me, my son-in-law, and then everybody else who works for me are like family as well, so it’s tough,” said O’Connor.

Many look forward to the month of December as it’s typically a big money-maker for the year. But this time around, businesses are just hoping to stay afloat.

“I don’t know how they’re going to make it through,” said O’Connor.

Allegheny County leaders will hold their weekly press briefing at 4 p.m.