By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 8,703 new cases of Coronavirus and 220 additional deaths Wednesday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 445,317 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine sounded the alarm Monday, saying just six weeks ago Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case total was at 200,000.

Currently, there are 5,561 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,160 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 stood at 14.4%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 11,762.

There are 2,972,594 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

#COVID19 Update (as of 12/9/20 at 12:00 am):

• 8,703 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 445,317 total cases statewide

• 11,762 deaths statewide

• 2,972,594 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) December 9, 2020

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 40,983 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 7,585 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 48,568 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 7,215 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,021 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: