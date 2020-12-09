CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Tom Wolf Says He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Police say the woman from East Liberty was last seen walking in her neighborhood on Nov. 25.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 25-year-old woman.

They say Maquallah Alford Bey, who was reported missing Wednesday, is from East Liberty and hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25 when she was walking in her neighborhood.

She’s 5 feet and 5 inches tall, police say, and has brown eyes, long purple braids and multiple ear and nose piercings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141.

