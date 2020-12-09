Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 25-year-old woman.
They say Maquallah Alford Bey, who was reported missing Wednesday, is from East Liberty and hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25 when she was walking in her neighborhood.
She’s 5 feet and 5 inches tall, police say, and has brown eyes, long purple braids and multiple ear and nose piercings.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141.
You must log in to post a comment.