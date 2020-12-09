CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 34 Additional Deaths, Toll Now Tops 600
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have taken running back James Conner off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers made the roster move Wednesday. They also signed defensive end Cassius Marsh from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

Conner has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Nov. 28.

According to sources for NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, James Conner had tested positive for coronavirus. He missed the last two games against Baltimore and Washington.

