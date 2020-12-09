By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have taken running back James Conner off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Steelers made the roster move Wednesday. They also signed defensive end Cassius Marsh from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.
We have activated RB James Conner from the Reserve/COVID-19 List & signed DE Cassius Marsh from the Colts practice squad.
Also, LB Ulysees Gilbert III will practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/Lq3eLE49pK
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 9, 2020
Conner has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Nov. 28.
According to sources for NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, James Conner had tested positive for coronavirus. He missed the last two games against Baltimore and Washington.
You must log in to post a comment.