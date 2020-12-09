PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Let the warm-up begin…sort of.

The big push of warmer air doesn’t begin to arrive really until the overnight hours tonight.

On Tuesday, highs were dropped for today to near 40 degrees, and with today’s temperature pegged to be a little warmer, we’re back to the Monday forecast for today with highs in the low 40 degrees.

It will be warmer than yesterday’s high of 33 degrees but with cloudy skies, it won’t be a significant warm-up.

Highs on Thursday are still pegged to hit the mid-to-upper 40s. Thursday will also bring some sunshine.

Friday will remain dry with highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday will also be plenty warm with highs in the 50s and afternoon to overnight rain showers.

Cold air filters in again on Sunday morning with the possibility of some snow showers by early Monday morning.

At this point, it doesn’t appear cold air will arrive in time for any snow to fall on Sunday.

