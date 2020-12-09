CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Has 10,170 New Cases, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 693 More Cases
The cost of police body and dash cams will be in the 2021 Wilkinsburg Borough budget.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Wilkinsburg Borough has made the decision to include the cost of police body cameras and dash cameras in its 2021 budget.

The district attorney has said a lack of body cam footage has complicated the investigation of a deadly police shooting in Wilkinsburg.

An officer killed Romir Talley during a chase last year.

His family’s lawyer says the officer’s version of events does match that of witnesses or the EMS report.

So far, no charges have been brought against the officer.

