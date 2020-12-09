Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Wilkinsburg Borough has made the decision to include the cost of police body cameras and dash cameras in its 2021 budget.
The district attorney has said a lack of body cam footage has complicated the investigation of a deadly police shooting in Wilkinsburg.
An officer killed Romir Talley during a chase last year.
RELATED STORIES:
- Officer On Administrative Leave After Shooting In Wilkinsburg
- Police: Wilkinsburg Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting Struck 7 Times After Firing 1 Round At Police
- Wilkinsburg Council Releases Name Of Police Officer Who Shot, Killed Romir Talley
- Attorney For Family Of Romir Talley Wants Wilkinsburg Police Department Disbanded
- Attorney Says 911 Call Contradicts Police Accounts Of Night Romir Talley Was Killed
- Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Wilkinsburg Mayor, Police Chief, And Officers Involved In Shooting Death Of Romir Talley
His family’s lawyer says the officer’s version of events does match that of witnesses or the EMS report.
So far, no charges have been brought against the officer.
You must log in to post a comment.