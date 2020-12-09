CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Tom Wolf Says He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Each family received a $2,500 gift card to spend at the JCPenney at the Ross Park Mall.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier helped bring joy to two deserving families this holiday season.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Shazier teamed with JCPenney to give the families a shopping spree. Both families have been impacted by a spinal cord injury.

Shazier understands the struggles these families are going through and wanted to lighten the financial burden.

“Having a spinal cord injury, you always feel isolated and kind of lonely,” Shazier said. “We wanted to allow them to come and ease their mind with a shopping spree to remember what it’s like to enjoy Christmas again.”

