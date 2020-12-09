Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier helped bring joy to two deserving families this holiday season.
Shazier teamed with JCPenney to give the families a shopping spree. Both families have been impacted by a spinal cord injury.
Shazier understands the struggles these families are going through and wanted to lighten the financial burden.
“Having a spinal cord injury, you always feel isolated and kind of lonely,” Shazier said. “We wanted to allow them to come and ease their mind with a shopping spree to remember what it’s like to enjoy Christmas again.”
Each family received a $2,500 gift card to spend at the JCPenney at the Ross Park Mall.
You must log in to post a comment.