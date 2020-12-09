PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New coronavirus restrictions set to be announced by the state could not come at a worse time for small business districts.

RELATED STORY: New Restrictions Won’t Be A ‘Shutdown,’ Says Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald

Christmas is coming and coronavirus is the grinch. Small business districts, like Regent Square, are facing another round of restrictions at the time of year when some stores do the lion’s share of their sales.

Sources tell KDKA’s Andy Sheehan that stores like Le Mix will not be required to close. But already suffering from a lack of holiday bustle and foot traffic, Le Mix owner David Knouse fears restrictions will further dampen the sales of Christmas ornaments and other holiday regalia.

“It comes at the worst possible time for a small business like mine. We do 90 percent of our business on Christmassh items,” Knouse said.

The state is looking to impose what it terms targeted restriction to last three weeks through Christmas and New Year’s. The restrictions are aimed at flattening the curve and avoiding a holiday surge.

RELATED STORIES:

Sources tell KDKA that those restrictions include prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants, allowing takeout only and shutting down businesses like movie theaters and gyms. Casinos and institutions like libraries and museums are also under consideration for suspension of operations, but the situation is fluid. The new restrictions should go into effect this weekend.

Business has been slow at hair salons, like Clipps Salon & Day Spa, but they’ve been hoping on holiday customers. It appears salons will be allowed to stay open under this latest round of restrictions.

“I really hope and pray they let us stay open. At least through December, give us December,” said stylist Patty Knapp.

And though time is short for indoor workouts at gyms like Pittsburgh FIT in Wilkinsburg, co-owner Jodi Butler has been rolling with the punches since the pandemic began. Butler has been augmenting the spaced-out indoor workouts with online instruction for group classes and personal training.

“We really want to rely on the experts. Though it is a hit to our business, we really want what’s right for the community and the citizens,” Butler said.