By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – West Virginia University and the Centers For Disease Control completed their mask observation study.
The goal of the seven-week experiment was to find out how many students were wearing masks and if they were wearing them correctly.
Their findings discovered that out of more than 3,100 people, nearly 84% wore masks and just over 16% didn’t wear masks.
Of those that did wear them, 86% wore their masks correctly.
WVU says it plans to continue this project in the spring.
