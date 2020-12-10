By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,166 new Coronavirus cases and six additional deaths Thursday.

Of the newly reported cases, 1,090 are confirmed from 3,302 PCR tests. There are 76 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 2 months to 101 years with a median age of 44 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 23 to Dec. 9.

There have been 2,392 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 542 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 193 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 625.

The newly-reported deaths include three patients in their 70s, two in their 80s and one person in their 90s. Five of these deaths are associated with long-term care facilities, according to the Health Department.

There have been 36,707 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say, as of Wednesday’s report, 293,284 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

