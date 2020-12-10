EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man has been charged for his alleged connection to an animal cruelty case.

According to court records, 34-year-old Howard Wayne McCloy faces multiple charges, including aggravated animal cruelty and animal neglect, after one dog and two puppies were found dead inside his former residence on Reservoir Street in East Huntington Township.

Police stated in the criminal complaint that McCloy and Lavetta Magee were evicted from the home on Nov. 14. On Nov. 27, Heidi Shaffer — the homeowner and landlord — checked on the residence to make sure McCloy and Magee were gone.

When the landlord knocked on the door, she heard barking from inside the home but nobody answered.

She then called the Pennsylvania State Police and gave them permission to enter the home, court records stated.

Upon entry, police said the home was in deplorable condition. The dog and two puppies were found dead in a bedroom.

Law enforcement found two more dogs trapped in cages that were filled with trash and urine. Both dogs were covered with sores and urine burns on their faces and paws, police said.

Two cats were also rescued from the home. The dogs were transported by humane officers to the Ridgeview Veterinary Clinic for urgent care.

“I do think they’ll make wonderful pets. Amazingly, these two have every right to dislike and distrust humans. But all they wanted was to be held petted and loved,” said Dr. Mellissa Voll-Stouffer from Ridgeview Veterinary Clinic.

The animals — Prince and Princess — are currently in the custody of All But Furgotten Shelter in Irwin.

McCloy surrendered to police before District Judge Charles D. Moore on Wednesday and was released on his own recognizance, according to the court.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23. The case remains under investigation.