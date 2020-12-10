By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 11,972 new cases of Coronavirus and 248 additional deaths Thursday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 457,289 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Currently, there are 5,852 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,191 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 stood at 14.4%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 12,010.

There are 2,993,507 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 41,735 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 7,742 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 49,477 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 7,249 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,260 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

