CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Tom Wolf Announces New Statewide Pandemic Restrictions
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Steelers fullback shared pictures of baby Brayden on social media.
Filed Under:Derek Watt, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congrats to Derek Watt and his wife, Gabriella!

The couple announced the arrival of Brayden George Watt! The Steelers fullback and Gabriella shared pictures of Brayden on social media on Thursday.

(Photo Credit: Derek Watt)

“In the blue corner, weighing in at a whopping 9lbs 9oz and stretching 21.5 inches long…out of Pittsburgh, PA…Brayden George Watt,” Derek said on Twitter.

Derek’s brother and teammate T.J. Watt showed love for the newborn on social media.

Teammates Ben Roethlisberger and Diontae Johnson also congratulated the couple.

J.J. Watt, Derek’s other brother, also congratulated the growing family.

“An absolute monster of a human and a damn cute one at that,” the Houston Texans defensive end posted to Twitter.

https://twitter.com/JJWatt/status/1337184502351880195

Comments