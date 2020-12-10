PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congrats to Derek Watt and his wife, Gabriella!
The couple announced the arrival of Brayden George Watt! The Steelers fullback and Gabriella shared pictures of Brayden on social media on Thursday.
“In the blue corner, weighing in at a whopping 9lbs 9oz and stretching 21.5 inches long…out of Pittsburgh, PA…Brayden George Watt,” Derek said on Twitter.
— Gabriella Watt (@gabriella_watt2) December 11, 2020
Derek’s brother and teammate T.J. Watt showed love for the newborn on social media.
❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/x33GjFTquc
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) December 10, 2020
Teammates Ben Roethlisberger and Diontae Johnson also congratulated the couple.
Blessings bra 🙏🏾 https://t.co/wfbcz4sUMX
— Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) December 10, 2020
Congratulations Watt Family!! 👶 https://t.co/sclWdexNah
— BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 10, 2020
J.J. Watt, Derek’s other brother, also congratulated the growing family.
“An absolute monster of a human and a damn cute one at that,” the Houston Texans defensive end posted to Twitter.
