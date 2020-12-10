Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA is proud to broadcast the 67th KDKA Annual Free Care Fund Benefit Show from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
We hope stories of hope and courage told by patients and families will inspire many to help ensure that every child in our community receives the expert care they need.
This year’s telethon looks different due to the pandemic, but we hope you can still help donate.
It’s a partnership now in its 67th year of raising funds to provide expert care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Last year alone, the Free Care Fund helped more than 33,000 families.
em>Making a donation is simple, just visit https://www.givetochildrens.org/telethon or call 412-692-8900.
