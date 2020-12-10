By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI Pittsburgh is looking for two people in connection with an investigation into the Pagans Motorcycle Club.

FBI Pittsburgh says they’re looking for Dominic Quarture and Richard Lee White III. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-432-4000.

#FBI Pittsburgh is looking for Dominic Quarture (left) and Richard Lee White III (right) as part of the investigation into the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle club. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact (412) 432-4000. pic.twitter.com/TLZN6QC7BM — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) December 10, 2020

It comes after dozens of Pagans Motorcycle Club members and associates were charged with trafficking drugs through western Pennsylvania.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says the Pagans have used violence to control cocaine, heroin and meth trafficking in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Erie, Fayette and Washington counties. Thirty people were charged in three separate indictments unsealed Tuesday.

Brady says search warrants led to the seizure of 12 firearms, “significant quantities” of drugs and $28,000 in cash and jewelry.

“Today’s takedown is the most recent victory in our fight to disrupt and dismantle violent drug gangs that operate in Western Pennsylvania,” Brady says. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, you and your loved ones are safer today than you were yesterday. It’s a good day for the good guys.”

Brady says the Pagans Motorcycle Club is one of the most violent motorcycle gangs in the U.S. and the FBI estimates there are over 1,500 members in 41 chapters across the country.

All 30 members charged are in federal custody.