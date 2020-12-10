WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A committee, made up of vaccine experts, will begin their meeting at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

They will look at data from Pfizer and then by the end of the day, we should know if the US has authorized its first COVID-19 vaccine. Also, depending on how the votes go, the country’s first doses of it could ship out at early as tomorrow.

The FDA is part of this committee meeting and they’re expected to discuss, with its experts, the emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

Other things that will be brought up—restrictions and if children should be off the list for now.

Pfizer has said its vaccine is 95% effective and that two months of trial data showed no significant safety issues.

Meanwhile, what about here in Pennsylvania? Dr. Rachel Levine has said the distribution plan on who gets the vaccine will work like this:

Phase One includes first responders, essential workers, and people 65-years-old and older.

Phase Two is the high-risk population which includes some from phase one group who weren’t vaccinated first.

Then, Phase Three is the general population.

You can watch the hearing live beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the FDA website.



Stay with KDKA as we will continue to provide updates on Thursday’s meeting.