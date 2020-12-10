PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Peters has joined other Republican members of Congress in filing a legal brief in support of the latest election court challenge.

This one was filed by the Texas attorney general who has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to toss out the results in four states that voted for President-elect Biden: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.

KDKA political editor Jon Delano asked the local congressman why he was siding with Texas over his home state.

Delano: “Do you think Texas should have any role at all in deciding how we conduct elections in Pennsylvania?”

Reschenthaler: “Well, Jon, I’m actually part of that lawsuit. I’m filing an amicus brief to that lawsuit, and here’s why I am doing that: We’ve got to have states following the U.S. Constitution when it comes to election law.”

Pennsylvania says it has followed the Constitution, and no court has found otherwise.

But Reschenthaler says it did not follow the Constitution when the high court allowed certain mail-in ballots to be counted.

RELATED STORIES:

“In Pennsylvania and other states, you had the Supreme Court, in some instant lieutenant governors, that unilaterally acted to rewrite the law. That is what is unconstitutional,” says Reschenthaler.

The state Supreme Court did allow 10,000 ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they were received by county election bureaus within 72 hours of the election.

But disqualifying those ballots would not give the state to Trump.

So the Trump campaign wants to toss out all mail-in ballots cast.

Delano: “Do you believe that my vote which was cast by mail on time according to state law should be tossed out along with 2.5 million others that cast a vote this way in Pennsylvania?”

Reschenthaler: “Well, I think the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania usurped the power of the General Assembly.”

But that claim is about the late-arriving ballots.

When pressed about the on-time mail-in ballots, Reschenthaler said, “Right. No, Jon, I think it’s very simple. Every legal vote should be counted and every illegal vote should not be counted.”

This Texas lawsuit appears to be President Trump’s last-ditch effort to get the U.S. Supreme Court involved in deciding the presidential election.