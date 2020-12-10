CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Tom Wolf Announces New Statewide Pandemic Restrictions
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Peoples Gas Holiday Market in downtown Pittsburgh is set to close for the season after Friday.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says Friday will be its last day due to the new state mandate and surging coronavirus cases. The Santa Zoom Experience is also closing.

The Holiday Market will be open from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m on Friday in Market Square. The partnership is encouraging people to visit vendors online.

