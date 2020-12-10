Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Peoples Gas Holiday Market in downtown Pittsburgh is set to close for the season after Friday.
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says Friday will be its last day due to the new state mandate and surging coronavirus cases. The Santa Zoom Experience is also closing.
- RELATED STORY: Gov. Tom Wolf Limits Gatherings, Shuts Down Indoor Dining And Suspends High School Sports For 3 Weeks
The Holiday Market will be open from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m on Friday in Market Square. The partnership is encouraging people to visit vendors online.
Click here for more.
You must log in to post a comment.