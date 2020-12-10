PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Have you heard? Tonight, you could see the Northern Lights in Pittsburgh!

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a strong level (G3) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for tonight.

This is visible at both Earth’s poles, but the further south you go, it is less likely, and the further north you are, it’s more likely to see.

We are right in the middle!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

When a watch like this is issued, it means that there is some measure of solar activity that will be hitting the Earth’s atmosphere and results in the auroral displays.

The reason for the Aurora Borealis is that solar wind gets past the magnetic field and reaches the Earth’s atmosphere. An atom then gets electrified when charged particles from the Earth strike them and that causes the sky to light up with the beautiful neon colors.

Most of the colors are green, but sometimes you can see violet, red and even a hint of hot pink.

With a clear night ahead, keep your eye to the sky to see if the Northern Lights appear!

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.