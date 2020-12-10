By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf has tested negative for COVID-19 after Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday he had contracted the virus.

“Happy to share Frances has tested negative for COVID,” the governor tweeted Thursday. “Thank you for the well-wishes and support we have received.”

First Lady Wolf will continue to quarantine at home per the CDC and health department’s guidelines.

“Tom and I are grateful for the well-wishes and support we have received,” she said in a statement. “Please, on behalf of the more than 400,000 Pennsylvanians who have contracted this virus, the more than 12,000 who have died, and the healthcare and essential workers who are overwhelmed and scared, follow the direction of our doctors. Wear your masks. And, if you can, stay home.”

Gov. Wolf, who is 72, released a statement Wednesday announcing the positive test result, saying it happened during a routine test Tuesday. He said he had no symptoms and was feeling well.

Press Secretary Lyndsay Kensinger said in a statement multiple members of the governor’s security team recently tested positive for COVID-19 and that the governor has primarily been at his home or at PEMA the past few months.

Kensinger said close contacts have been notified and are following health department and CDC quarantine guidelines, including Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and several members of the governor’s senior staff who work at PEMA. As of Wednesday night, all have tested negative.