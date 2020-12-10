By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh native could be the next person to step foot on the moon.

Warren Hoburg is one of 18 astronauts that will train as part of NASA’s Artemis moon-landing program.

Hoburg is a graduate of North Allegheny High School and then earned a degree at MIT and a doctorate from UC Berkley.

He was selected by NASA to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate class and after his selection, completed the necessary training to become mission eligible.

Hoburg has experience as a commercial pilot as well as experience in wilderness search and rescue.

Along with Hoburg, the new group of astronauts includes nine women, one of those women will become the first to walk on the moon.

“Our goal is to go to the moon sustainably,” said Jim Bridenstine, NASA Administrator. “To live and work on another world, so ultimately we can take all of that knowledge on to Mars.”

NASA hopes to get to the moon by 2024 and establish a sustainable human lunar presence by the end of the decade.