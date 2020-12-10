PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The virus continues to create challenges for restaurants. Many of them are preparing to stop their indoor dining, again.

We know a lot of them are struggling right now, and many are anxiously awaiting to hear from Governor Tom Wolf’s office about new restrictions. For these restaurants, one of their biggest concerns is their employees.

To help slow the spread of the virus, this week we’ve heard changes are on the way that will more than likely impact businesses. But for Nadine’s Bar and Restaurant owner Matthew Voelker, he’s frustrated with the constant rumors.

“Are we going to shut down or not? It’s time for them to just let us know,” said Voelker. He says there’s a lot of planning involved week-to-week for his South Side restaurant, from buying food to alcohol.

And with restrictions expected to take place this weekend that could eliminate indoor dining, he’s also worried about his employees.

“They don’t know if they’re working, they don’t know if they’re going to have money to buy gifts, pay their rent or whatever else,” said Voelker.

Like other businesses this year, adjustments needed to be made to keep doors open for customers. That could mean employees working less hours or be on staggered shifts.

“We’ve been trying to put an extra person on even just so they can make some money to get them through. Like we’re all in this as a team here. You know, we’ve been around for 20 years and obviously this has been the toughest year we’ve ever had.”