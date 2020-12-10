PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It wasn’t pretty, but for nearly an hour and a half after sunset on Wednesday, Pittsburgh got up to the 40-degree mark, hitting 40 for a daily high.

It was the first time since the fourth of December that the temperature reached 40 degrees in Pittsburgh.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

That warm-up will continue today with highs well into the 40s, and temperatures will continue to climb with highs expected in the 50s on Friday and Saturday.

As of 3:00 a.m., most of the area was still reporting cloudy conditions with places like Meadville showing some fog.

Temperatures were in the upper 30s and are expected to fall to the mid-30s with dewpoints in the low 30s.

Don’t expect to see much, if any, thick fog around today but if temperatures do drop in some isolated cases to the low 30s, then it will be possible.

It won’t be cloudy all day, with plenty of sunshine expected for the afternoon hours, especially south of I-80. Highs should soar to just shy of 50 today and it should feel fantastic will all the sunshine.

Heading into the weekend, there will be more of a zonal flow to the weather pattern with upper winds coming in from the west instead of the northwest. Friday and Saturday morning will be dry with our next mid-level low bringing a rain chance for Saturday afternoon into early Sunday.

There are some changes to the weekend forecast with the mid-level low ejecting to the northeast fairly quickly, leaving us dry for Sunday and Monday.

Weather will still turn cold behind the system, however, with Sunday afternoon highs near 40 degrees and Monday highs in the mid-30s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.