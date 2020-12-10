HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine are holding a virtual press conference to provide an update on coronavirus Thursday afternoon.
The announcement of an update from state leaders comes as another round of new coronavirus restrictions is expected today.
- What: Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine are holding a virtual press conference to provide an update on coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge.
- When: Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020
- Time: 4 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
The state is looking to impose what it terms targeted restriction to last three weeks through Christmas and New Year’s. The restrictions are aimed at flattening the curve and avoiding a holiday surge.
Sources tell KDKA that those restrictions include prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants, allowing takeout only and shutting down businesses like movie theaters and gyms. Casinos and institutions like libraries and museums are also under consideration for suspension of operations, but the situation is fluid. The new restrictions should go into effect this weekend.
On Thursday, the health department reported that 248 more people have died from the virus, pushing Pennsylvania’s death toll to over 12,000. There were also another 11,972 positive test results reported.
