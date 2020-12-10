Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC says it is ready for the coronavirus vaccine.
On Thursday, the hospital said it received a supply kit with needles, syringes, and personal protective equipment. UPMC says the supplies are needed to safely and effectively vaccinate frontline workers after the FDA gives approval.
In anticipation of a #COVID19 vaccine shipment, UPMC received a supply kit today with needles, syringes, & PPE needed to safely & effectively vaccinate our frontline heroes once a vaccine is approved & authorized. This is the first step in saving lives. We’ll be ready. pic.twitter.com/7mfcOjcJvI
— UPMC (@UPMCnews) December 10, 2020
“This is the first step in saving lives. We’ll be ready,” UPMC said on Twitter.
