"This is the first step in saving lives. We’ll be ready," UPMC said on Twitter.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC says it is ready for the coronavirus vaccine.

On Thursday, the hospital said it received a supply kit with needles, syringes, and personal protective equipment. UPMC says the supplies are needed to safely and effectively vaccinate frontline workers after the FDA gives approval.

