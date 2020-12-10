By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has been named the team’s Walter Payton Man of The Year nominee.

Each year, every team in the NFL names one player for their off-the-field community service. Three finalists will be selected and the winner is announced the night before the Super Bowl.

The Steelers chose McDonald for his work with Convoy Of Hope, a faith-based organization that helps feed those in need throughout the world with community outreach, disaster response, and children’s feeding initiatives.

In December of 2019, McDonald and Convoy of Hope teamed with the Steelers for their first “Huddle For The Holidays” at Heinz Field. The event provided necessary items for 500 individuals and included children to senior citizens.

Those necessary items included health and wellness screenings, haircuts, job services, clothing, food, and even a Santa’s workshop that gave kids brand new toys.

McDonald partnered with Convoy Of Hope during his time with the San Francisco 49ers before he was traded to the Steelers in 2017.

“My wife and I have spent time in Pittsburgh, and it’s become home, so you want it even more for the community and the city,” said McDonald in an interview with the Steelers website. “It was so neat for the people to see Heinz Field, to walk around on the field. The way people love the Steelers, it made it even more special.”

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, McDonald teamed up with his quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Convoy of Hope to start the “Truck Of Hope” campaign.

The campaign provided food, PPE, and cleaning supplies to families all across western Pennsylvania.