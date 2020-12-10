By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thursday is the first night of Hanukkah but due to the pandemic, instead of coming together to light the candle, members of the Jewish faith in Pittsburgh will meet virtually.

The Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh is celebrating “Chanukah 1000” over Zoom on Thursday night.

They’ll light the menorah as families across the city do each year.

They’re also hosting a 24-hour feed of the menorah so families can see it whenever they would like.

That can be found on their website.

Meanwhile, South Hills Lights will present a Chanukah Drive-In on Thursday evening at 5:30 at the Dormont Pool parking lot.

The grand menorah lighting will be a family-friendly multimedia event and is sponsored by the Borough of Dormont and Chabad of the South Hills.

The event is free but does require registration, which can be found on Chabad of the South Hills’ website.