By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – An on-duty Washington County detective was involved in a fatal accident with a pedestrian on Wednesday night.
According to the Washington County District Attorney’s office, the pedestrian died at the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office has also been made aware of the incident and is also investigating.
No other details have been made available.
