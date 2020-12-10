By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man accused of breaking into a church in Rostraver.

Police say it happened on the morning of Dec. 5 at St. Anne Church on Rostraver Road.

According to investigators, the suspect was caught on surveillance video pulling into the church’s parking lot in a single-cab, silver-colored pickup truck.

Police say he got into the sanctuary through a rectory office door. Inside, investigators say he stole money and checks from an office.

“To have a situation like this where someone would purposefully break into a church, steal donated money is very disheartening,” Catholic Diocese of Greensburg spokesperson Jennifer Miele said. “We’re very hopeful police will be able to find this individual.”

The suspect got away in the same silver pickup truck.

He is described as being a white male with a medium build and brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing an overcoat, black pullover shirt, gray pants and a black baseball cap with some sort of white logo on the front.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Rostraver Township Police at 724-929-8811.

This is the second church break-in in Westmoreland County just this month.

Earlier in December, someone also broke into and vandalized St. Joseph Parish in Derry. Police are still investigating this case.